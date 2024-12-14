Liverpool FC v Fulham FC - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Mitchell Fretton

Arne Slot in trouble! Liverpool boss set to be handed touchline ban after raging at referee during Fulham clash

Liverpool vs FulhamA. SlotLiverpoolFulhamPremier LeagueTottenham

Arne Slot will serve a touchline ban against Tottenham next Sunday after picking up his third yellow card during the Fulham game.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Slot to be handed touchline ban
  • Booked for raging at referee during Fulham match
  • Will miss Spurs game after third yellow card
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱