Arne Slot's in trouble! Liverpool boss told defeat to Nottingham Forest 'would make things tricky' - but Jurgen Klopp return ruled out

Former Everton, Sunderland and Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison has warned that Slot will be under pressure if Liverpool further drop points against Forest.

In an interview with Sportcasting, Slot said: "I think a defeat against Forest would make things a little bit tricky, to be fair, for Slot. You can't sugarcoat it. They've got a run of games now, Liverpool, where they play a good amount of teams in the bottom half. So this is the period where you can put a run of wins together, and if you do, you get Liverpool back into the top two or three. If they don't then he starts to become a man under pressure, because it's time now to have the plan and to show everyone the plan, about how you get all your big boys into the same team."

He added that Liverpool’s issues are no longer just form-related, but structural.

"We're all trying to guess on what system and what permutation and what individuals you go for," he said. "Slot is a very good manager and he's got to solve it. So to answer your question he would be under pressure, but I'm still pretty confident in him."

