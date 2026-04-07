AFP
Arne Slot still sure Liverpool can 'go toe-to-toe' with PSG after seeing positives in 4-0 Man City humiliation
Drawing confidence from the Etihad collapse
Slot addressed the media in Paris ahead of the first leg of their quarter-final tie, coming just days after their elimination from the FA Cup at the weekend. The manager refused to let the 4-0 final scoreline overshadow the periods of the game where his side managed to match their hosts. When asked what gives him belief that the squad can bounce back, the boss pointed to the opening stages. "The first 35 minutes gives me a lot of confidence that we are able to go toe to toe against a team that, combined with Paris Saint-Germain, is for me one of the best – or the best – two teams in open play. The hardest teams to play against in open play, because of their quality and because of the way they are managed," he said.
- AFP
Slot defends Reds after FA Cup loss
Elaborating on the heavy defeat, Slot insisted that the result did not reflect the entire match and highlighted a recurring issue. "That's a very simple answer: the first 35 minutes because it's not the first setback we've had, losing 4-0, it's not the first time there are 10, 15 or 20 minutes of a game where we don't play our best football and we immediately get punished by a goal," he stated. Providing further context to the collapse, he added: "Sometimes it's one, sometimes it's two and in this situation there were four – the only four chances we gave away in the game, by the way."
PSG a different challenge, says Slot
While finding solace in their initial display, the boss warned his players that Luis Enrique’s side present a completely different tactical challenge, with the reigning Champions League holders approaching the tie on a four-game winning run. "We cannot compare Paris Saint-Germain with City completely because when we had the control and ball possession in the first 35 minutes, that also had to do with City staying more positional, not going so aggressive towards us, whereas Paris Saint-Germain have shown in the last seasons since Luis Enrique is here that they don't give you any second of time to have the ball comfortably at your feet. It is press, press, press, press, press every second of the game," he noted. To overcome this, Slot is calling on the club's DNA, stating: "I think the answer lies in the history of Liverpool. This club has always shown that in tough moments, they stand up again."
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What next for Liverpool?
Following their devastating FA Cup exit, the Champions League is now the only piece of silverware Liverpool are competing for this season. However, they also face a monumental battle in the Premier League to secure qualification for next year's premier European competition.
They currently sit fifth in the table with 49 points after 31 matches, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by five points and Manchester United in third by six. With Chelsea and Brentford breathing down their necks on 48 and 46 points respectively, the squad have a difficult domestic run-in alongside their crucial two-legged European tie to salvage their turbulent campaign.