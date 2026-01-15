Arne Slot's seat just got hotter! Xabi Alonso set to cast a shadow over under-pressure Liverpool manager as Dutchman bids to revive Reds and keep his job

"I don't think you should do that in an FA Cup or League Cup game, a friendly game or even a training session," Slot said of Szoboszlai's botched back-heel inside his own six-yard box. "It's a weird choice and I have my opinion about it, but I prefer to keep that to myself and speak about that with Dom."
As a consequence of Szoboszlai's stupidity, what was looking like a straightforward assignment became another thorough examination of Liverpool's defensive deficiencies and ability to break down low blocks - one that they only barely passed thanks to second-half introduction of Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, a pair of players signed last summer for more than £170 million ($230m).
The final 4-1 scoreline unquestionably flattered the Reds and did absolutely nothing to quell the mounting scepticism surrounding Slot. In fact, he's only going to come under more scrutiny between now and the end of the season, as just a couple of hours before Liverpool's latest poor performance, the man many fans wanted to see succeed Jurgen Klopp as manager became available again...