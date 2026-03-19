Arne Slot reckons PSG 'won't be happy' with Liverpool draw as coach makes case for optimism against Champions League holders

Slot also spoke about his team's performance against Galatasaray and was thrilled with the victory. He explained: "I liked almost every single minute. I liked the way we played, the way we pressed, the reaction of the fans when Galatasaray were doing what I expected them to do. They were on the floor, waving, trying to kill our momentum, but the fans reacted straight away and so did our players. The only thing I could complain about was throughout this season we've created so many chances than we've scored, and even today we've underperformed against our xG! That's hardly possible [when you score four goals].

"Just before half-time we had the penalty, and then we had a couple more chances. There were so many chances, and the good thing is we've had very good halves and then dropped our intensity for 10 or so minutes which is when the other team usually score. Today we didn't drop our level at all. The other team didn't have a chance, I think. We kept on creating our own chances, and it's a good win, a good performance.”