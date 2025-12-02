Getty Images
Arne Slot reveals date Mohamed Salah will join Egypt squad for AFCON with Liverpool star 'not happy' about benching at West Ham
Salah set to leave for AFCON in mid-December
Slot dismissed the suggestion of an early exit, making clear that Salah will remain on Merseyside for Liverpool’s Premier League meeting with Brighton and will join the Egypt squad on December 15 ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. The manager stressed that the decision had been made through what he described as a three-way conversation involving all parties, and he pointed to FIFA’s regulations, which state that December 15 is the latest possible release date, to underline the outcome.
"The way we have worked is that there's a communication between all three - the player, the club and country," he explained. "That's nothing new. But FIFA have said December 15 is the last day a player has to be released."
Salah’s dip in numbers raises concerns
Salah’s performances have come under the microscope following a prolonged dip in form. The 33-year-old’s return in front of goal has dropped significantly, with only four goals and two assists in 12 Premier League appearances this campaign. Statistically, the decline stretches across numerous attacking metrics. Salah is attempting fewer shots, contributing less inside the opposition penalty box and completing far fewer dribbles than he once managed almost effortlessly.
A key factor repeatedly cited by analysts is the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose move to Real Madrid stripped Salah of his long-time creative partner on the right flank. Under Slot’s evolving tactical system, the supply lines that once suited the Egyptian so naturally have shifted, and the adaptation has been far from seamless. He was benched against West Ham, and Slot pointed at the demanding schedule behind his decision.
Ahead of the match with West Ham, Slot told Sky Sports: "We played four games in 10 days. I have many good players so today I chose a different line-up. Sometimes Alex is on the bench, sometimes Florian. It's about the players on the pitch. It's the 11 I chose. I have more than 11 good players and it's not the first time I've chosen not to play Mo."
Asked whether Salah was annoyed by the decision, Slot offered a candid response in a press conference on Tuesday.
"Fair assumption and normal reaction for someone who can play for us," he said. "Of course, a player isn't happy he isn't playing, he wasn't the only one I can tell you. The way he behaved was as you would expect from the professional he is, he was very supportive for his team-mates and handled himself really well. You can't play that well every three days if you go with your emotions, but Mo is so disciplined. He will always be that top professional as he was the last few days."
Carragher’s comments after PSV defeat add pressure
Salah produced one of his quietest displays of the season against PSV in the Champions League last week, and Jamie Carragher expressed deep frustration, suggesting that some performances were beginning to push the team into a position he described as approaching "untenable".
The former Liverpool defender told CBS Sports: "I'm angry with the players, if I'm being totally honest, I'm really angry with the players. But it does get to a stage with any manager at any club, I always use this word, untenable, where it almost feels like it can't go on any longer. I'm not quite there yet, personally in terms of the manager, but I know a lot of supporters will be. I've had a lot of time to think about it, because I knew the game was over well before the final whistle. I think what you see now is, Liverpool in 2018 under (Jurgen) Klopp starts this sort of journey being a great team, and then Slot comes in, and we're now seven or eight years later.
Carragher added: "The catalyst for Liverpool at the very start of that run was Alisson, [Virgil] van Djik and Salah. Alisson's injured a lot now, so he doesn't play so much, but you're watching van Djik now, not the same player, and Mo Salah looks like his legs have gone. I don't like criticising them, and I think some of the criticism of them this season as players has been harsh. You’re always looking for your leaders in your team to step up when things are not going well."
How many Liverpool games could Salah miss while at AFCON?
The Reds now find themselves navigating a precarious moment in their campaign. After the morale-boosting 2-0 win over West Ham stemmed a worrying slide, Slot’s squad must rebuild consistency before the season falls into a deeper spiral. Fixtures against Sunderland and Leeds United present opportunities to re-establish rhythm ahead of a pivotal Champions League showdown with Inter. But overshadowing all of it is Salah’s impending departure to represent his country. Egypt’s AFCON campaign could see him miss as many as eight Liverpool matches, potential absences stretching across the festive calendar and into mid-January, with the tournament’s final set for January 18.
