Arne Slot reveals Liverpool's three rivals in race for Premier League title after Reds move five points clear of Man City at top of table

Getty Images SportRitabrata BanerjeeArne Slot reveals Liverpool's three rivals in race for Premier League title after Reds move five points clear of Man City at top of tableLiverpoolA. SlotLiverpool vs Aston VillaPremier LeagueChelseaManchester CityArsenalArne Slot believes Liverpool will be challenged by three clubs in particular in the race for the Premier League title.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSlot names three clubs who can challenge Liverpool for PL titleReds beat Aston Villa 2-0 on SaturdayHave five point lead over Man CityFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below