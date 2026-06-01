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‘Change is part of football’ - Arne Slot reacts to shock Liverpool sack decision in emotional open letter to Reds supporters
A bittersweet end for the title-winner
Slot leaves Merseyside after two seasons that will be remembered for the highest of highs and the most difficult of personal tragedies. The architect of Liverpool's 20th league title saw his tenure concluded by the club hierarchy following a campaign that lacked the consistency of his debut year, yet he departs with his head held high and a legacy firmly established.
In an emotional open letter addressed to the fans via the Liverpool ECHO, Slot reflected on the immense weight of the role. "You walk out under that famous sign in the Anfield tunnel, and you feel a mix of emotions," he wrote. "Responsibility, of course. To this club’s great history. Expectation, naturally. To honour the legacy that, for 134 years, has made Liverpool FC one of the biggest clubs in world football. And determination. To compete. To win. To bring success to an Anfield crowd so renowned across the globe."
"I leave with complete confidence in what lies ahead. The players who have given so much to this club, who have upheld its values and helped create so many unforgettable moments, have built foundations that will endure. At the same time, a new generation is emerging, ready to write its own story and embrace the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt. Change is part of football, but I know that this club will continue to make its people proud. When I first stood beneath that sign in the Anfield tunnel, I knew what this club demanded. I leave knowing we never stopped striving for it."
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Reflecting on league glory
The Dutchman’s first season was nothing short of legendary, as he guided the Reds to the Premier League title with a month to spare, finishing 10 points clear at the summit. The scenes of May 25, 2025, when Liverpool finally celebrated a trophy at a full Anfield, remain the defining image of his reign. It was a moment that ended a 35-year wait for a home title celebration, followed by a parade attended by a million people.
"That all of those emotions would culminate in a Premier League title after just 12 months was beyond special," Slot noted. "It was not only a trophy, but a reward for the hard work, sacrifice and commitment shown by so many people throughout the club. It was made even more meaningful because you got to enjoy it with us. Singing our songs, cheering the goals. And on the day we lifted the trophy, you were there. Lining the streets outside the stadium, filling Anfield in anticipation."
"Having had much of that taken from you in 2020, it was never lost on me how much it mattered that you were part of it all. Seeing you come together in your hundreds of thousands on the streets of Liverpool for the title celebrations only reinforced that idea.""
"What followed on Water Street later that day was shocking and my thoughts remain with all of those affected. I was privileged to witness first-hand your spirit of compassion and unity. It is a spirit that has carried this city through difficult moments before, and one that I hope will help bring the justice and accountability so many have campaigned for over many years."
Navigating tragedy with dignity
Beyond the pitch, Slot’s tenure was marked by the tragic loss of forward Diogo Jota in a car accident last July. The manager was praised for the way he led the club through such a dark period, and he used his letter to pay tribute to the late Portugal international and the community that rallied together.
"That only weeks after celebrating together we would lose Diogo is indescribable," Slot wrote. "More than anything, I want to remember a team-mate, a friend and an incredible human being who touched the lives of thousands of you every time he wore this club’s famous crest. In one of the most difficult moments this club has faced, the love, compassion and support shown by the Liverpool family was extraordinary. As I leave this club, it would be remiss of me not to say that the way you honoured Diogo and stood together in his memory will stay with me forever."
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Slot expressed his gratitude
While a fifth-place finish this season ultimately cost him his job, Slot ensured that the club returned to the Champions League before his departure. In his farewell, Slot remained professional and expressed his gratitude to those who supported his journey on Merseyside.
"The connection we share goes beyond football, beyond European nights under the Anfield lights or the sound of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ being sung from The Kop. You made me feel welcome from the start and helped me on the path. That is something I cherish," Slot concluded.
"Of course, it is important to say thank you. To the players who wore the badge with pride while representing this club across the world. To the staff - not only those on the training ground - but those behind the scenes, whether maintaining the pitches at Anfield or working in the canteen at the training ground."
"To the club hierarchy and ownership for your trust and direction. To the legends who supported me and impressed upon me the importance of The Liverpool Way. It has been a pleasure working with you all."