Gill Clark

Arne Slot joins Liverpool! Reds confirm appointment of Dutchman as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Anfield

Liverpool have officially confirmed the appointment of Arne Slot as the club's new manager following Jurgen Klopp's departure.

  • Klopp has said emotional farewell to Liverpool
  • Slot will take over from June 1st
  • Moves after impressing with Feyenoord
