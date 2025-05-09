'We did everything we could' - Arne Slot insists Liverpool put up serious fight to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold but says fans must 'accept' right-back's decision to move to Real Madrid
Arne Slot has claimed Liverpool fought hard to keep hold of Trent Alexander-Arnold, but couldn't prevent his impending move to Real Madrid.
- Alexander-Arnold announced decision to leave on Monday
- Slot and Liverpool couldn't convince him to sign new deal
- England man expected to join Real Madrid