Arne Slot claims VAR has worked against Liverpool all season after controversial Benjamin Sesko goal in defeat at Man Utd

Slot believes a clear trend of officiating calls have punished his team all season after United secured a 3-2 victory. The hosts completed a first league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 campaign. A pivotal moment arrived when Sesko scored despite the ball appearing to brush his hand. Following a lengthy VAR review, the goal stood. "If it was a touch [by Sesko] which I think it is -- in a ball sport it has a certain curve and it changes -- it must be a contact then we should have a debate is that enough to disallow a goal," Slot told reporters. "I don't think it is a surprise to anyone this season that if there is a VAR intervention it goes against us. It has been the whole season the same."