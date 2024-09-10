Argentina player ratings vs Colombia: Enzo Fernandez falters as Lionel Messi-less Albiceleste lose Copa America final rematch to James Rodriguez-inspired Cafeteros

Lionel Scaloni's side were ineffective without their main man in a disappointing loss in World Cup qualifying

No Lionel Messi, no fun. Argentina looked short of ideas going forward without their star man, and surprisingly frail at the back at times as they were thoroughly outplayed by Colombia in a deserved 2-1 away defeat in World Cup qualiifying.

Messi, still absent with the high ankle sprain he suffered in the Copa America final the last time these two sides met, might have made the difference here. But when others were asked to pick up the slack, Argentina went quiet.

The home side were good value for their opener in the first half, which came via a well-worked corner routine. James Rodriguez floated a cross to the far post, and Yerson Mosquera dutifully nodded home after La Albiceleste fell asleep.

Lionel Scaloni's men offered a response after the break, though, as Nico Gonzalez darted beyond the Colombia defence before finishing through the keeper's legs to level proceedings.

The home side grabbed a deserved second, however - albeit in dubious circumstances. Daniel Munoz was adjudged to have been fouled by Enzo Fernandez in the box - a decision given after a lengthy VAR check. James, excellent on the night, smashed home the resulting penalty, despite the usual gamesmanship from Emi Martinez.

And Colombia were relatively comfortable for the rest of the contest, as although Argentina offered some interesting attacking ideas, they seldom threatened the home side's goal. By the end of it all, Scaloni could only watch as his team were convincingly beaten.

GOAL rates Argentina's players from Estadio Metropolitano...