Getty Images
Three Argentina players and coach under FIFA 'assault' investigation into controversial Falklands banner and final brawl vs Spain
Disciplinary charges following final chaos
The fallout from Argentina's dramatic World Cup final defeat to Spain has escalated, with FIFA’s disciplinary arm confirming a wide-ranging investigation into the conduct of the Albiceleste. The governing body has opened proceedings against Leandro Paredes for three counts of assault, while defender Nahuel Molina faces two counts of the same offence. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala has also been cited for one count of assault, marking a significant crackdown on the runners-up' behavior during the tournament's showpiece event.
Spain ultimately clinched the World Cup title through a dramatic extra-time winner from Ferran Torres, though the match was soon marred by chaotic scenes at the final whistle. In a statement issued on Wednesday, FIFA confirmed that Molina is under investigation for one count of unsporting behavior - a charge also facing team-mate Thiago Almada and Spain’s Gavi. These disciplinary actions stem from a heated post-match brawl in which Molina appeared to strike Rodri, while Paredes was spotted grabbing Eric Garcia by the throat and wrestling Gavi to the ground.
- Getty
Political controversy and the Falklands banner
Beyond the physical altercations on the pitch, the AFA is facing scrutiny for the team's actions following their victory over England earlier in the competition. The squad unfurled a banner during celebrations in Atlanta which featured the slogan “Las Malvinas son Argentinas,” which translates to ‘the Malvinas are Argentine’. The banner, which was held by Giovani Lo Celso and Nicolas Otamendi, directly contravenes FIFA’s long-standing regulations regarding the display of political messages during sanctioned international matches.
As a result, FIFA is investigating the AFA for “using a sports event for demonstrations of a non-sporting nature,” as well as team misconduct and issues surrounding “order and security at matches.” The governing body noted that these charges relate to the display of “inappropriate messages” by the team and supporters, alongside the “throwing of objects by spectators” during several of Argentina’s fixtures throughout the tournament. The IFAB maintains a strict stance prohibiting any political flags or symbols within stadiums.
Specific allegations of assault and misconduct
The investigation into the specific clashes in the final is being handled by a disciplinary and ethics prosecutor. Tensions boiled over after Enzo Fernandez was sent off, leading to the full-time confrontation between the two sets of players. FIFA’s statement highlighted the severity of the alleged breaches, noting that the conduct of the players was being reviewed under the code of ethics.
The incident with the banner has sparked a diplomatic conversation that extends beyond the pitch. Despite FIFA's clear rules, the White House defended the players' right to free expression. Andrew Giuliani, the executive director of the World Cup task force, stated the players had the “ability” to express themselves and pointed to the U.S.’ First Amendment rights over free speech.
Argentina face backlash for World Cup ceremony snub
Argentina also faced widespread criticism during the post-match presentation ceremony. As Spain gathered to lift the trophy, the Argentine players turned toward their supporters and deliberately turned their backs on the Spanish team in a visible sign of disrespect during the celebrations.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting