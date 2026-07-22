AFP
Argentina FA dismisses claims president and treasurer ordered to testify in US court
AFA address allegations over US court summons
On Wednesday, the Argentine Football Association firmly dismissed claims that Tapia and Toviggino were ordered to give evidence by United States courts.
Local media outlet Infobae initially reported that federal agents had detained both officials at John F. Kennedy Airport on Monday morning, shortly before they boarded a flight following the World Cup final.
The reports alleged that authorities requested the devices belonging to Tapia and that both men were questioned on the tarmac. However, the AFA have now publicly addressed the speculation, clarifying that the current legal summons are entirely directed at a third party rather than any of their executive figures.
- AFP
Official statement denies seized devices and testimony orders
Releasing an official communication to combat circulating rumours, the AFA strongly rejected the narrative that their key executives are under direct legal scrutiny. They confirmed that a third party was summoned to appear before a grand jury to provide documentation regarding several people.
Addressing the reports directly, the AFA stated: "The document to which various publications refer does not constitute a summons directed at the President of the AFA, Claudio Tapia, nor the Treasurer of the institution, Pablo Toviggino. In consequence, it is absolutely false to claim that Claudio Tapia or Pablo Toviggino have been summoned to testify by the United States justice system, just as it is also false to claim that their cell phones or any other electronic devices have been seized."
Details surrounding the financial investigation
The investigation led by United States authorities is reportedly scrutinising more than $300 million in commercial contracts linked to the AFA. This follows wider scrutiny of Argentine football finances after raids connected to a money laundering probe last December.
Despite the scale of these inquiries, the organisation maintain that Tapia and Toviggino face no personal restrictions. In their formal release, the AFA added: "The document in question does not impose any personal measure on the President of the AFA or its Treasurer, does not order their appearance, does not impose any procedural obligation on them, and does not record any seizure or confiscation of property belonging to them."
- AFP
What the future holds for the AFA leadership?
While the AFA have successfully clarified the immediate legal status of Tapia and Toviggino, the broader investigation into commercial contracts remains active. The governing body have reserved the right to take legal action against the spread of false information, meaning further administrative or legal responses could follow. For now, the Argentine leadership will continue their standard operations while cooperating with any relevant requests directed at third-party entities.
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