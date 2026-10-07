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Unstoppable! Argentina storm to 22nd straight victory as unstoppable streak continues
La Albiceleste secure comfortable victory in Buenos Aires
Argentina wrapped up the FIFA international window with a convincing 3-0 victory over Benin at the Monumental Stadium. Lionel Scaloni's side dominated possession throughout the contest, overcoming a stubborn African defence to secure another victory in front of a packed home crowd.
The victory capped an emotional evening in Buenos Aires as the home fans celebrated another win.
The result ensured Argentina maintained their flawless record in recent exhibition matches.
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Second-half blitz breaks stubborn opposition
After a goalless first half in which Benin restricted space effectively, Argentina made their breakthrough shortly after the restart. Veteran defender Nicolas Otamendi opened the scoring with a well-placed header to set the world champions on course for victory.
Substitute midfielder Nicolas Paz double the lead minutes later with a crisp finish from inside the penalty area.
Lionel Messi provided the final flourish late on, sliding the ball home to seal the 3-0 result.
Friendly winning streak reaches 22 matches
The result extended Argentina's extraordinary winning streak in international friendlies to 22 consecutive matches. The remarkable run began in June 2022 with a 5-0 victory against Estonia and has spanned more than four years under Scaloni's management.
During these 22 matches, Argentina have scored 75 goals and conceded only three, keeping clean sheets against 19 different opponents.
Only Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Mauritania have managed to score against them during this period.
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Unbeaten run in exhibition fixtures continues
The victory also extends Argentina's overall unbeaten record in non-competitive fixtures. The world champions have not suffered defeat in a friendly match since 2019, bringing their overall unbeaten run in exhibition games to 28 consecutive matches.
Scaloni's squad continues to demonstrate exceptional consistency across all international windows.
Argentina will look to build on this momentum when competitive qualifiers resume.
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