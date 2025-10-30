Are you watching Jamie Carragher?! Re-energised Casemiro has become indispensable to Man Utd

Carragher produced one of his most memorable pieces of punditry in his 12 years with Sky when he laid into Casemiro after United were thrashed 4-0 by Crystal Palace in May 2024. The Brazil international was drafted in at centre-back at Selhurst Park due to a United injury crisis and had a nightmare evening that included being torn to shreds by Michael Olise for the first goal and then surrendering the ball in the build-up to the Frenchman completing the rout.

Carragher, who had already declared that Casemiro's legs had gone earlier in the season, saw his opportunity and subjected the ex-Real Madrid star to a humiliating takedown on 'Monday Night Football': "I always remember something when I retired, a saying I'll always remember: 'Leave the football before the football leaves you'. The football's left him at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move. A man of that level should not be going through what he's going through now, he needs to call it a day."

Last month, meanwhile, Carragher took aim at Amorim in the aftermath of United's 3-1 defeat at Brentford. He had already criticised the coach repeatedly, including claiming that he was only still in a job because he was good looking, and he showed no mercy on 'Monday Night Football' after United had lost for the third time in six league games: "This has been a disaster for Amorim and United. This has to end as quickly as possible."

Since then, United have won three league consecutive games, while at the same time Liverpool have lost four on the spin, leaving them below the Red Devils in the table. And Casemiro has been at the heart of this United resurgence...