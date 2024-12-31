'Are you f*cking kidding me?' - Gary Lineker's Match of the Day successor Kelly Cates admits to 'shame' over awkward Cristiano Ronaldo interview
Future Match of the Day presenter Kelly Cates admits she felt 'shame' after an interview with Cristiano Ronaldo during his Manchester United days.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Cates set to take over Match of the Day duties
- Admits to feeling 'shame' over interview with Ronaldo
- Ex-Man Utd star furious with one question asked by presenter