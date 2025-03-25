'I've bought a house!' - Arda Guler vows to keep 'fighting' for Real Madrid career as Turkey winger rubbishes transfer talk after dazzling Nations League display vs Hungary
Arda Guler has vowed to keep "fighting" at Real Madrid as the Turkish winger rubbished transfer talk about a move away from Santiago Bernabeu.
- Guler struggling for minutes under Ancelotti
- Determined to make his mark at Real
- Following a "plan" given by the club