The next Antony? Sevilla eyeing Mykailo Mudryk loan despite Chelsea flop's doping suspension as La Liga club takes inspiration from Man Utd outcast's success with rivals Real Betis M. Mudryk Transfers Sevilla Chelsea Premier League LaLiga Antony

Sevilla are keen to sign Chelsea flop Mykhailo Mudryk on loan despite his doping suspension, taking inspiration from Antony's success at Real Betis.