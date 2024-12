Fulham star Antonee Robinson has put up a first in 31 years by a USMNT player as he emulated Roy Wegerle with two assists against Liverpool.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Fulham hold Liverpool to 2-2 draw

Robinson gets two assists in clash

First USMNT star to do so in 31 years Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱