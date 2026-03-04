Antoine Griezmann rubs salt in Barcelona's wounds with savage social media post after Atletico Madrid reach Copa del Rey final

The World Cup winner shared a poignant image of himself standing tall while two Barcelona players were pictured distraught on the pitch following their elimination. It wasn't just the imagery that caused a stir, but the specific caption he chose to accompany it. The Frenchman pointedly asked his followers: "Is this photo too harsh?".

The phrasing was a deliberate callback to last season. Following a victory over Atletico, Barca's official accounts posted an image of Flick’s players celebrating with a visibly disappointed Griezmann in the foreground, using the exact same caption. By recycling Barcelona's own words in the wake of their elimination, the French international turned the tables on his former employers to deliver the final word at their lowest ebb.