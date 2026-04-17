AFP
'I'll have to give it my all!' - Emotional Antoine Griezmann claims he has 'forgotten about fatigue' ahead of last Copa del Rey final with Atletico Madrid against former club Real Sociedad
A dream finale for the Frenchman
The 35-year-old forward is currently navigating the final six weeks of his time at the Metropolitano, but the schedule remains packed with high-stakes fixtures. With a Copa del Rey trophy on the line and a Champions League semi-final on the horizon, Griezmann is determined to leave the Spanish capital on a historic high.
“I’m really excited, eager, and happy. I don’t know, I’m just so happy to be playing in a final. I feel ready to face a tough match where I’ll have to give it my all on the pitch,” Griezmann told reporters. The veteran star also noted that the thrill of Atleti’s recent success has provided a mental boost: “Making it to the [Champions League] semi-finals makes you forget all the effort and the fatigue. I see people very confident, happy, and eager to train and compete tomorrow.”
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Savoured moments under Simeone
Despite the heavy focus on his impending move to the United States, Griezmann insists he is not letting the 'last dance' narrative distract him from his performance. With Arsenal awaiting in Europe, the World Cup winner is simply focused on the prestige of the occasion at La Cartuja.
“I’m not thinking about whether it’s my last game or not, just that it’s a very important match. It’s a final that very few players get to play in. It’s an immense joy, a source of pride. I just want to be there tomorrow and perform at the level we all expect,” he explained. However, he did admit that he is cherishing the final interactions with Diego Simeone: “I realise it when I’m on the pitch, playing, enjoying myself. I’m enjoying every message from the manager, I’m absorbing it. What we want is to play matches.”
Respect for Real Sociedad roots
In a poetic twist of fate, Griezmann’s final major domestic final with Atletico comes against the club that gave him his professional breakthrough. Real Sociedad, now led by Pellegrino Matarazzo, standing between Griezmann and the trophy is a reality that the Frenchman admits is difficult to process without getting overwhelmed.
“I’m not thinking too much, because otherwise I’ll get too emotional, and I don’t want that. I want to be fresh for the match. I owe them so much; they opened doors for me that France didn’t. I owe them a lot. It’s a special match. But I’m not thinking too much, just about playing and doing my best,” he said. He also praised the tactical evolution of his former side, noting: “Since the new coach arrived, they’ve changed quite a bit: fast-paced play, through balls… I’m really enjoying Guedes’ year; I’d already seen him at Valencia, and now he seems to be enjoying himself. He’s key for them.”
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A final message to Atletico fans
As the countdown to kick-off in Seville begins, Griezmann took a moment to express his gratitude toward the Atletico supporters who have stood by him throughout his two spells at the club. He credited the fans for their role in the club's dramatic progression through the season, particularly during the recent pressure from Barcelona.
“Thank you all for the support you’ve given us this year, and continue to give us. You’re always a source of strength in difficult times. We saw it on Tuesday, when Barca were putting pressure on us: you were right there behind us, pushing us on. It’s a very special match for the fans, and hopefully we can give them the victory,” he concluded. With the final set for Saturday night, the stage is perfectly set for one of Atleti's greatest ever icons to cement his legacy.