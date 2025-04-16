Antoine Griezmann and Atletico Madrid finally reach agreement on star's future amid transfer interest from MLS - with forward set for hefty pay cut next season
Antoine Griezmann is set to stay at Atletico Madrid albeit with a reduced salary, putting an end to speculation surrounding a move to MLS this summer.
- Griezmann to stay at the Metropolitano Stadium
- Atletico to offer new deal on reduced terms
- Frenchman was linked with MLS move this summer