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'I thought this was our time' - Anthony Gordon 'devastated' by England's World Cup failure as he sends heartfelt message to supporters
Gordon suffers semi-final heartbreak
England's dreams of reaching the World Cup final were shattered once again following a dramatic 2-1 defeat against Argentina in their semi-final clash in Atlanta. Barcelona winger Gordon had given Tuchel's side the lead in the 55th minute by converting a cross from Morgan Rogers. However, Tuchel's decision to substitute Gordon in the second half proved costly as Argentina mounted a late comeback through goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez.
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Winger shares emotional message
Taking to his personal Instagram account, the former Newcastle United forward poured out his deep disappointment to the Three Lions supporters following the heartbreaking exit. Gordon wrote: "Truly devastated. I genuinely thought this was our time to win after waiting so many years but it wasn't to be and it's going to hurt for a while.
"I've never wanted to win so badly, not just for the trophy but for everything we built as a group and what it would have meant for England. I've loved every minute of representing this country at a World Cup and creating memories that will live on for a long time."
Barca winger thanks Three Lions fans
The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive tournament in North America, registering one goal and three assists across six appearances.
Gordon also expressed immense gratitude for the massive support shown by the fans, both those travelling in the United States and those watching back home. "Thank you to everyone who supported us on this journey out here in the US and back home, it was so good to see the togetherness and celebrations. We will have our day," he added in his emotional post.
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Consolation fixture precedes vacation
Before heading back to Spain, Gordon must fulfil one final international obligation as England square off against France in the third-place play-off. This consolation fixture will serve as a stern test for the mentality of Tuchel's squad, who are reeling from the painful nature of their Atlanta defeat.
Once the World Cup campaign officially draws to a close, the winger will enjoy a summer break before flying to Catalonia to link up with Barcelona for pre-season training.
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