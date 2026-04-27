Another trophy for Ivan Toney! Al-Ahli claim AFC Champions League glory in heated final that saw TWO red cards dished out

In a match defined more by aggression than clinical finishing, it took 120 minutes to separate the two sides in front of 60,000 expectant fans. The breakthrough finally arrived in the sixth minute of extra time when Firas Al-Burikan found the net from close range. The striker was perfectly placed to fire high into the goal after some excellent build-up play from former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie. The victory ensures Al-Ahli become the first team to successfully defend the Asian crown since their local rivals Al-Ittihad achieved the feat back in 2005.

The match was marred by a series of flashpoints that kept the officiating team busy throughout the night. Al-Ahli were reduced to ten men midway through the second half when Zakaria Hawsawi was sent off for a headbutt on Tete Yangi during a heated confrontation. Tensions boiled over again late in normal time when Al-Ahli substitute Mohammed Abdulrahman was shown a red card while still on the sidelines.