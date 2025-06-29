Another Man Utd flop! Unwanted loan star returns to Ruben Amorim's side after club decide against triggering €10m buy option

Manchester United’s efforts to offload Tyrell Malacia have hit a snag, with PSV opting not to trigger the €10 million (£8.5m) buy option for the Dutch full-back. Malacia’s underwhelming loan spell, marred by inconsistent form, has seen him return to Old Trafford—further complicating United’s attempts to clear out unwanted players this summer.

Man Utd face fresh challenge offloading defender

Malacia returns with uncertain future under Amorim