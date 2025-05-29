Diego Maradona trial 2025Getty Images
Jude Summerfield

'I'm angry, I hate them' - Diego Maradona trial annulled due to judge's misconduct as seven people face manslaughter charges - sparking outrage from Argentina legend's daughter

D. MaradonaArgentina

The trial of Diego Maradona's medical staff has collapsed after a judge involved in the case was found to have taken part in a documentary about it.

  • Argentina legend Maradona died in 2020
  • Judge Julieta Makintach stepped down over documentary
  • Trial will have to restart from beginning
