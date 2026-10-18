'Only a matter of time!' – Ange-Yoan Bonny makes huge statement in Inter's dramatic win

Ange-Yoan Bonny delivered a stellar performance off the bench to help Inter overturn a one-goal deficit and defeat Bologna 3-1. The Nerazzurri fell behind early to Tommaso Pobega's strike before Marcus Thuram levelled the score before half-time with a powerful header.

Introduced in the second half by Cristian Chivu, Bonny brought immediate verticality and energy to the Nerazzurri frontline.

After Carlos Augusto put Inter ahead in the 69th minute, Bonny capped off the victory with a clinical finish in the 83rd minute.