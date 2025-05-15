Andy Robertson salary: How much does Liverpool star earn per week and annually in Premier League?

Everything you need to know about Andy Robertson's salary at Liverpool

Scottish fullback Andy Robertson joined Liverpool from Hull City ahead of the 2017-18 season. Initially serving as a backup to Alberto Moreno, Robertson quickly became Jurgen Klopp's first-choice left-back after the Spanish international was sidelined with injury.

He went on to form a devastating fullback duo with Trent Alexander-Arnold, helping Liverpool to a memorable Champions League victory the following season.

In recognition of his contributions, Robertson was rewarded with a five-year contract extension in 2019, which he further extended in 2021 to keep him at the club until 2026.

Under his current terms, Robertson ranks among Liverpool's highest earners with a substantial salary.

So, exactly how much does the Scotland international earn playing at Anfield?

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology and found out!

*Salaries are gross