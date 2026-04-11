AFP
Rio Ngumoha is 'unbelievable!' - Andy Robertson says Liverpool teen was right not to listen to him as full-back sees 'big future ahead' for winger
Ngumoha takes center stage at Anfield
Liverpool’s next generation continues to grab the headlines, and Ngumoha is the latest name on everyone’s lips after a starring role in the 2-0 win over Fulham. Making just his second Premier League start, the 17-year-old winger showed exactly why there is so much excitement surrounding his development by breaking the deadlock with a piece of individual brilliance in the 36th minute.
The goal was a classic winger's finish, with Ngumoha drifting inside and curling a precise effort into the far corner, helping the Reds back to winning ways after a difficult run of form, and it left the senior members of the squad in awe of the youngster's composure.
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Robertson’s advice ignored for the better
Speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle, Robertson revealed that he was actually trying to direct the play before Ngumoha took matters into his own hands. The Scottish international admitted that the teenager’s decision to ignore his run was the correct one, leading to the game's opening goal.
“He's unbelievable. It just shows you sometimes don't listen to the experienced players, I was screaming at him to say that I'm coming on the overlap. Then he just goes and cuts inside, it's a great finish, great performance by him. He just keeps learning and listening, he's such a good kid. Him and Trey [Nyoni] are a pleasure to work with and they listen to all the lads. You can just see them improving all the time. He's got a big future ahead of him, but here and now is pretty good as well,” Robertson said.
End of an era for a Liverpool legend
The match was also a poignant one for Robertson, who recently confirmed he will be calling time on his Anfield career at the end of the season. After nine trophy-laden years on Merseyside, the vice-captain is determined to savour every remaining second in a red shirt, particularly as he watches a new era beginning to take shape under the Anfield lights.
Reflecting on his emotional connection to the club, Robertson said: "I knew my song would get sung a couple of times. This club means everything to me. It's a fact. I've been here nine years. I was a boy at one time. Now I've become a man here. This club's made me into who I am now, I owe them a lot. I'm just going to try and enjoy and embrace every minute I'm at this football club. When I get a start I just try and enjoy it."
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Bright future for the Reds youth
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk also joined in the praise for Ngumoha following the youngster's standout performance. The Dutchman highlighted the importance of the teenager's impact and stressed the need for him to remain focused on his development.
Speaking after the match, Van Dijk stated: "Hopefully [he has a bright future], it's down to him and people around him. A good game from him. Important goal and now it's onto the next. Scoring the first goal is important. We played against a Fulham that haven't played for a while so they could've come up with anything today. We had to be ready and patient. First half was good, second half a bit of fatigue kicks in but that's normal. To keep a clean sheet and see the work rate, I'm pleased with that. It's just a win, we have to keep going."