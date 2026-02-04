Getty Images Sport
Andy Carroll pleads not guilty as ex-England and Liverpool striker fights to avoid prison over non-molestation order
Carroll facing trial for breaching non-molestation order
Caroll was arrested in April 2025 following an incident that took part in March and was subsequently charged with breaching a non-molestation order. The order is a court injunction that is usually issued to prevent a person from communicating with another. It may also involved banning a person from going to a specific address. Carroll is accused of "repeatedly calling" Mucklow but pleaded non-guilty on Wednesday at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court. The striker arrived at the court on crutches after undergoing surgery on a recent leg injury.
Carroll granted conditional bail
Carroll was released on bail by deputy district judge Roy Brown but ordered not to contact ex-wife Mucklow, per BBC Sport. Brown said: "If you breach that then, of course, you could end up being arrested and taken to custody."
The striker is now due to stand trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on 4 March. If he is found guilty of breaching the non-molestation order then he could face a range of punishments, ranging from a fine to up to five years in prison.
Striker's career so far
Carroll began his career at Newcastle and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League in 2010. He continued his prolific form the following season and then sealed a big-money move to Liverpool. Yet Carroll struggled at Anfield and was sent out on loan to West Ham after a return of just six goals in 44 outings for the Reds. The striker signed for the Hammers permanently in 2013 before returning to Newcastle. Carroll then went on to enjoy spells at Reading and West Brom before heading to France with Amiens and subsequently Bordeaux. Carroll, who has also won nine England caps during his career, then raised eyebrows by heading back to England to sign for sixth tier side Dagenham and Redbridge on a free transfer in 2025. He's made 13 league appearances for the club so far this season.
What comes next?
Carroll is currently sidelined through injury after undergoing recent surgery. He posted an update on Instagram that read: "I’ll be back with the @daggersfcofficial as soon as I can, the surgery on my fracture and ligaments went well with the best guy in the business Rhys Thomas. Thank you."
Before then, Carroll will be back at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on March 4 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
