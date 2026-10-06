'A fitting final chord' - Former Arsenal star Andrey Arshavin backs Lionel Messi to win Ballon d'Or

Arshavin maintained that the veteran's sustained brilliance across two different fronts fully merits the game's ultimate prize, despite La Albiceleste ultimately falling short against champions Spain.

Explaining the reasoning behind his selection, the 45-year-old added: "Unfortunately, he couldn't drag the team all the way to the title, but in any case, he played brilliantly both for the national team and for Inter Miami. After all, he also led the club to their first league championship. It would be a fitting final chord since there is no obvious contender."