PRESSE SPORTS
Andres Iniesta admits coaching is 'more stressful' than playing as Barcelona legend discusses managerial ambitions
Catalan maestro embraces dugout pressure
Barcelona legend Iniesta has reflected on his transition into professional management after taking charge of UAE second-tier outfit Gulf United FC. The 42-year-old was appointed head coach of the Dubai-based side in June 2026, marking his first managerial venture following his retirement from playing. The former Spain midfielder admitted that life in the technical area demands a very different mental approach compared to his illustrious playing days.
- PRESSE SPORTS
Manager details heightened sideline responsibilities
Operating in the dugout forces the midfield maestro to juggle far more tactical variables on a weekly basis. His vast experience at the pinnacle of world football serves as his primary asset when communicating with and mentoring his squad.
Explaining the fresh demands of the managerial seat, Iniesta told MARCA: "It's a bit more stressful than when you're a player, because while you don't try to control everything, you do have to keep far more details and scenarios in your head. But it's great.
"It's a fantastic challenge that demands even closer teamwork with your coaching staff and players. Above all, we try to pass on and offer them many things that, having been a player and lived through those experiences, cannot be taught in any classroom. That's an added advantage: being able to contribute, communicate, and connect with the players in front of you."
Camp Nou return remains distant dream
Spain's 2010 World Cup match-winner held a UEFA A Licence when accepting the position in Dubai and is preparing to complete his top-level coaching qualifications this October. Asked whether the new role has truly won him over, Iniesta continued: "Yes. I already felt that - not a need, but that inner voice saying: 'I want this, and I want to train for this.'
"I felt it during the process even before I began coaching. Now, it's still there and keeps motivating me to push forward. In October, I have to begin the final step left for me, which is the UEFA Pro licence, and then I will have completed the coaching pathway."
Addressing the inevitable question about a potential return to Camp Nou to manage Barcelona in the future, the veteran playmaker added: "It would be nice, but it's not something I can... Look, I wanted to be a footballer. When I was a kid, I didn't say, 'I want to be a manager.' I said I wanted to be a professional footballer, play for Barca, and succeed in the first team.
"That was crystal clear in my mind; those targets were non-negotiable. Now it has been a different journey, and time will tell, but obviously I am enjoying this beginning as an aspiring manager."
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Promotion chase tests fledgling leadership
Iniesta's immediate priority remains guiding Gulf United towards the upper reaches of the UAE First Division League this season. Club chiefs hold high hopes that his attacking principles can deliver automatic promotion to the UAE Pro League. Navigating the physical and tactical hurdles of the Middle Eastern second tier represents his first real litmus test before eyeing potential opportunities across European football.
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