Former Pescara captain Andrea Camplone in intensive care after collapsing during padel match

The legendary figure captained Pescara to two Serie A promotions under Giovanni Galeone in 1987 and 1992. His journey continued at Perugia, where he achieved successive promotions to reach the top flight before later guiding the same club to the 2013-14 Serie C title as head coach. His managerial career across Italian football also featured spells in charge of Virtus Lanciano, Benevento, Bari, Cesena, and Catania.