Andrea Cambiaso: Why Manchester City and Liverpool are being linked with the versatile Juventus and Italy full-back

The Bianconeri managed to hold onto the Italy international during the January window, but he's almost certain to leave this summer

When Andrea Cambiaso was called up by Italy for the first time in 2023, he genuinely couldn't believe it. "I was at Albissola not even five years ago!" he pointed out in a press conference at Coverciano. Even today, the Juventus full-back still struggles to get his head around just how far he's coming since those days as a teenager learning his trade in the fourth tier of Italian football.

After struggling for years to prove himself at hometown club Genoa, he's now a certain starter for both club and country, having proven himself one of the most versatile players in the world. He's also one of its most coveted, though, and is widely expected to join one of Europe's richest clubs this summer.

So, who is Cambiaso and why are Manchester City, in particular, so desperate to sign the 25-year-old during the upcoming transfer window? GOAL explains all below...