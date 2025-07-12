Andre Onana forced OUT of Man Utd's pre-season in huge injury blow as Ruben Amorim faces up to having to sign new goalkeeper after all
Manchester United have been dealt a massive injury blow as Andre Onana has been ruled out of the club's pre-season with a hamstring problem. Early assessment of the player's condition suggests that he could miss upto six to eight weeks of action, which means the goalkeeper might not return to the pitch before United's opening Premier League fixture against Arsenal on August 17.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Onana ruled out of action with hamstring injury
- Will miss the entire pre-season tour
- Amorim might sign a goalkeeper after all