Andoni Iraola's Liverpool in-tray: Get Alexander Isak firing, convince Alisson to stay and figure out what to do with Florian Wirtz

Slot certainly wasn't solely responsible for the Reds' remarkable regression, and he probably would have been forgiven a trophy-less campaign had his side played with any great intensity. However, Liverpool looked mentally and physically frail for the majority of the season, so it was not in the least bit surprising that the supporters grew weary of watching their side struggle to score goals and keep clean sheets on a weekly basis.
Sporting director Richard Hughes has, thus, tasked Iraola with once again fixing a broken team, having previously hired him at Bournemouth back in 2023. The Basque did a remarkable job with very little money to spend at the Vitality Stadium and, after losing nearly his entire defence last summer, somehow led the Cherries to a historic sixth-placed finish in last season's Premier League. The fact that he pulled off that remarkable feat by playing 'front-foot football' is the main reason why Hughes & Co. believe Iraola is the ideal man to turn things around at Anfield.
However, it's not going to be easy for Iraola. As the Spaniard sits down to start work in his new role, he has an awful lot of problems to address before the new season begins in August. Here, GOAL looks at the most pressing items in Iraola's in-tray: