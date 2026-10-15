AFP
Andoni Iraola drops major hint on Liverpool trio's return for Brentford clash
Positive news on the injury front
Iraola has provided an encouraging update regarding the fitness of Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak, and Dominik Szoboszlai. The influential trio have been sidelined for the Reds’ previous two fixtures, having picked up various knocks while representing their respective countries during the September and October international break. Their absence has tested the squad's depth during a busy period of the campaign.
Speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday, the Spanish tactician was asked if the three players could feature in the upcoming trip to the Gtech Community Stadium. "It’s early for us to say, we have still tomorrow’s training,” said Iraola on the club's official website. “Obviously, they were not ready for last night [against LASK]. We have to wait and see. I think it’s still very early but the same way I said they are not available for the previous games, I leave the chance open this time, yes.”
- Getty Images Sport
Managing a hectic schedule
The timing of these potential returns could not be better for the Reds, who are currently navigating a punishing run of fixtures across multiple competitions. Liverpool head into the Brentford game with less than 72 hours of recovery time following their high-scoring Champions League victory over LASK in Austria. The physical demands of the modern game mean that having a full complement of attacking and midfield options is essential for maintaining their current momentum in the league.
Iraola is acutely aware of the need for rotation to keep his squad fresh and prevent further muscular injuries during this intense period. The victory in Linz saw several changes to the starting eleven, and fans can expect more tinkering this weekend. With another high-profile clash against Villarreal looming just three days after the Brentford game, the coaching staff must balance the immediate need for points with the long-term health of their star performers.
Iraola demands squad readiness
The Liverpool boss emphasised that every member of the dressing room must be prepared to contribute, regardless of whether they are regular starters or impact substitutes. The congested nature of the autumn calendar means that opportunities will arise frequently. Iraola believes that the depth of the squad will be the deciding factor in how successful the club can be across the Premier League and European stages this season.
"In this period especially, when we are basically playing every three days – almost less than three days – you need more players. That’s why we changed the team a little bit yesterday. We will need to change again at the weekend, we will need to change again when we face Villarreal in another three days. We need everyone, we will need everyone in one moment or the other. Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably," the coach added.
- Getty Images Sport
Building momentum across competitions
The Reds are currently riding a wave of momentum following their 6-3 triumph in Linz, but the Premier League presents a different kind of test. Iraola stressed that every member of the dressing room must remain focused and prepared to contribute at a moment's notice, regardless of whether they have been regular starters or are returning from the treatment room.
"We need everyone, we will need everyone in one moment or the other. Everyone has to be ready because we will need him probably," Iraola concluded.
Follow GOAL on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting