Andoni Iraola plans squad rotation as Liverpool prepare for Brentford trip amid injury updates

Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola will alter his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium. The Reds enter the fixture less than 72 hours after securing a dramatic 6-3 midweek victory over LASK in the Champions League.

With a crucial European tie against Villarreal following on Tuesday, Iraola insists fresh legs are essential to maintain performance levels.

Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is unavailable as he serves a one-match domestic suspension following his red card in the defeat against Manchester City.