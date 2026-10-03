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'Something you will never get back' - Davide Ancelotti admits Real Madrid are missing 'intelligent' Toni Kroos and names Barcelona star as the only ideal replacement
Real Madrid's creative midfield void
Former assistant manager Davide Ancelotti believes Real Madrid are still suffering from the departure of their legendary midfield duo. Speaking to AS, Carlo Ancelotti's son detailed how the Spanish giants lost an irreplaceable level of control when Kroos and Luka Modric left the Bernabeu.
While Los Blancos still boast an array of elite talents - including Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni - they lack a natural dictator in the middle of the park. The team features plenty of powerful runners, but currently misses a deep-lying playmaker capable of consistently picking out forward movements.
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An irreplaceable midfield maestro
Ancelotti stressed how drastically the team's tactical execution has shifted without their main distributor. "I don’t want everything I say about Madrid to be interpreted as criticism, but when Modric or Kroos were there, every movement into space was followed by a ball arriving there," he explained. "I’m not saying that the footballers they have now don’t have that ability. What I’m saying is that, to play vertically, you need someone who knows how to deliver the ball. Being vertical doesn’t mean having eight runners. It also means having someone who can launch them. It’s a style of play."
Replacing the German icon, the current Lille head coach insisted, is simply impossible. "You lose something that you will never get back. The best player in the world in his position," he said. "You can’t say, 'I need another Kroos,' because there isn’t another one. He was the owner of the match. He controlled the tempo. The game was played at the rhythm he wanted. He decided things, and he was fundamental because he managed the pace of the match.
"And on top of that, he ran. He was a player who covered 11 kilometres per match. He knew how to defend and had a strong tactical understanding. I loved him when he played as a number 6. I really loved it. He didn’t particularly like going after second balls or getting involved in duels. He preferred playing as an 8 because he left the dirty work to the 6."
Seeking balance and a Barcelona solution
The void left behind extends far beyond the pitch. "Inevitably, for the way Real Madrid played, losing Toni was extremely difficult. Suddenly, they lost so many things," Ancelotti admitted, before reflecting on his personal connection with the midfielder. "[I’m on good terms] with everyone, with everyone. With Modric too. But yes, I talked a lot about football with Toni because he’s a very intelligent guy.
"He challenges you and makes you think. He always has an interesting point of view about things. He made you better as a coach. It was a shame that he left."
When asked about potential solutions, Ancelotti admitted a certain Barcelona star would be the perfect fit. "Yes. Rodri would fit anywhere. He is a special player," he revealed, before urging patience. "You shouldn’t go looking for a copy of Toni. Madrid will find its balance. With Rodri or without him, they will be competitive until the end, as always. In the end, when it matters, Madrid is always there."
- AFP
Finding a new path forward
Real Madrid must now find a way to dictate high-stakes matches without relying on the metronomic passing that defined their Champions League successes. Jose Mourinho and his staff will need to tweak their tactical blueprint, shifting the creative burden onto their current crop of midfielders rather than searching for a traditional game-manager.
If the midfield balance remains an issue, the club's hierarchy may be forced to explore the transfer market. Until then, Los Blancos must rely on their transition speed, tactical flexibility, and individual brilliance to reclaim their place at the pinnacle of European football.
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