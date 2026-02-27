'Among the top favourites' - Bayer Leverkusen chief drops huge Arsenal verdict ahead of Champions League knockout clash

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes has claimed that the Gunners are among the "top favourites" to win the competition after the two sides were paired together in the last-16 of the competition.

He said: "I was delighted with the draw. From a sporting perspective, both are obviously top opponents, but firstly, we’re facing two of our former players in Kai Havertz and Piero Hincapie, and secondly, we’re playing internationally. That’s what you compete for in the Champions League.

"They [Arsenal] have an extremely good squad with a lot of physical but also technical quality, pace very well-coordinated and organised.

"They’ve actually developed their style of play a little better every season over the last few years, which is why they’re among the top favourite in the Champions League but also the Premier League.

"They’re a top opponent but it’s also fun to compete against such players."