Ryan Tolmich

Americans Abroad: Weston McKennie shines in controversial Juventus loss as Patrick Agyemang reaches scoring milestone

GOAL reviews the major takeaways from Americans playing in Europe, including more McKennie magic

It was an eventful weekend for Americans Abroad. Controversial decisions, stunning goals, and penalty-kick tension were all on display, with several U.S. men’s national team players at the center of it all.

Weston McKennie was the standout performer once again. His two-assist performance came in a Juventus loss defined by late chaos and controversial officiating - a result that will dominate headlines in Italy. McKennie wasn’t the only one to shine, though, as both Gianluca Busio and Patrick Agyemang found the net in big wins.

GOAL takes a look at the performances from Americans Abroad this weekend…

  • Cambiaso Inter JuventusGetty Images

    Chaos in Milan, but McKennie shines

    The papers in Italy will be going crazy over Saturday's match between Inter and Juventus. The clash between two of Italy’s top sides was defined by a controversial second-half red card, leaving Juventus’ leadership furious with the officiating. The 3-2 Inter win could have lasting consequences both in the table and in Serie A’s boardroom.

    Amid all of the chaos, though, McKennie put forth another masterclass. The American star assisted both of Juventus' goals, continuing an incredible run of form that stretches back months now.  With his two-assist performance, McKennie now has seven goals and four assists since Thanksgiving, making him one of the most in-form midfielders in the world right now.

    Unfortunately for him, that was overshadowed this weekend as the officiating took over the headlines. There's no doubting McKennie's impact, though, which is something he's been proving for quite a while.

  • Derby County v Swansea City - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Agyemang does it again

    One of the more surprising parts of Agyemang's game during his time in MLS was the fact that he wasn't really an aerial threat. Despite his size and frame, he never really dominated when the ball was in the air when he was on Charlotte FC, leaving that side of his game as something to clearly work on as he developed.

    Well, it's safe to say that it's been worked on. Agyemang is now one of the most dangerous strikers in the Championship, and he's creating that danger so often when the ball is in the air.

    Agyemang scored another header on Saturday, leading Derby County to a 2-0 win over Swansea City. It was a game defined by Agyemang's dominance. He won more duels, 11, than any other player and drew more fouls, five, than anyone else, too. The crowning moment was, of course, the second-half goal, his 10th of the season to go with three assists. Four of those goals have come inside the last month, which is a sign of his ever-growing confidence.

    Anyone who has watched Agyemang this season can clearly see development, with the USMNT striker becoming a more dangerous threat seemingly by the week. Derby will hope that continues. So, too, will Agyemang as he fights for a World Cup spot with the U.S.

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-VOLENDAM-EINDHOVENAFP

    Dest and PSV slip up

    There aren't many bad days for PSV. It just so happened that this weekend was one of them, as the Dutch giants settled for a rare league loss, even after seemingly fighting back for a draw.

    Sergino Dest went all 90 minutes in that match, which ended as a 2-1 defeat to FC Volendam. After going behind in the 67th minute, PSV seemingly earned a point with an 82nd-minute goal from Dennis Man, only to concede five minutes later to lose the game. The loss was PSV's first in the league since August, and in their mind, they'll see it as entirely preventable.

    To his credit, Dest wasn't bad in the defeat. He created a chance, made three tackles, and won five of his nine duels. He did give the ball away a bit, but he was far from the reason PSV slipped. 

    In reality, the loss will matter little. PSV still have a 14-point gap over second-place Feyenoord through 23 games. Even with this loss, and Ricardo Pepi remaining out of the team due to injury, PSV are cruising. Still, it was a rare and surprising stumble from a team that doesn't have many of those.

  • Leeds United v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Aaronson and Leeds survive FA Cup scare

    Brenden Aaronson has been thriving lately. He received recognition as Leeds' Player of the Month for his performances in January, effectively completing a wild comeback story in the eyes of the club's fans. After working so hard to earn back the trust of those fans, Aaronson is now one of Leeds' most important players.

    On Sunday, Aaronson and Leeds faced a scare. Seemingly cruising against lower-league competition in Birmingham in their FA Cup clash, Leeds gave up an 89th-minute equalizer, setting the stage for a tense finish.

    In the end, Aaronson did his part. Brought in as a second-half sub, Aaronson was tasked with taking Leeds' third penalty kick in the shootout. He buried, and Patrick Roberts' miss moments after opened the door for Sean Longstaff to win it for Leeds, who escaped as 4-2 shootout winners.

    Chalk it up as another moment for Aaronson to step up when Leeds needed him, and they surely did in a nervy shootout win.

  • Gianluca Busio VeneziaGetty

    Busio stunner has Venezia flying

    If you haven't seen the goal yet, go look it up. You likely won't see a better free kick any time soon. Staring down a fellow USMNT player in goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann, Gianluca Busio smashed the ball right into the top right-hand corner. It was the perfect display of power and placement, but if you've been keeping an eye on Busio, it's also more of the same.

    The American midfielder has been one of the standout players in Serie B this season as he's proved a crucial piece of Venezia's promotion push. With the 4-0 win over Cesena on Saturday, Venezia remain atop Serie B, although the race at the top continues to tighten.

    As long as Busio continues to perform, though, the club will feel good about their hopes, particularly if he can make a difference from set pieces as he did this weekend.

  • Pisa SC v AC Milan - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Moments you might have missed

    + Christian Pulisic came off the bench in the final moments as Luka Modric saved AC Milan with a late goal in a 2-1 win over Pisa

    + Folarin Balogun was active but couldn't quite find his goal. It didn't matter much as Monaco ran away as 3-1 winners against Nantes

    + With Villarreal chasing the game, Alex Freeman came on as a 79th-minute substitute in a 2-1 loss to Getafe

    + Malik Tillman played the second half of Bayer Leverkusen's 4-0 blowout of James Sands' St. Pauli.

    + Joe Scally was a second-half substitute in Borussia Monchengladbach's 3-0 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Gio Reyna did not feature due to an injury issue

    + Tim Weah played a solid 90 minutes and picked up a yellow card, but Marseille threw away a 2-0 lead to draw, 2-2, with Strasbourg

    + John Tolkin and Holstein Kiel are flirting with the relegation zone in the 2. Bundesliga after losing, 2-1, to Schalke

    + A tough day for Mark McKenzie and Toulouse, who fell, 2-1, to 10-man Le Havre

    + Antonee Robinson and Fulham came from behind to earn a 2-1 FA Cup win over Stoke City

    + After going down 2-0, Auston Trusty and Celtic fought all the way back to stun Kilmarnock in a 3-2 win

    + Noahkai Banks helped Augsburg keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Heidenheim

