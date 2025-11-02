+ Auston Trusty earned Man of the Match honors after providing an assist in Celtic's massive 3-1 Old Firm win over Rangers in the Scottish League Cup semifinal.
+ A rare setback for Haji Wright and Coventry City, who fell, 3-2, to Wrexham on Friday. Wright was uncharacteristically quiet in his 67 minutes on the field.
+ Despite his recent goals, Folarin Balogun was a substitute for Monaco, playing 45 minutes in a surprising home loss to Paris FC.
+ A tough break for Tessmann, who lasted just 15 minutes before being removed due to an early Lyon red card. It came after a poor Tessmann pass to set up the sequence.
+ After balling out against West Ham last week, there was no sequel for Brenden Aaronson and Leeds, who were crushed, 3-0, by Brighton.
+ Following a rough go last week, Noahkai Banks retained his place in Augsburg's starting XI, putting in a much better performance in a 1-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund.
+ Bayer Leverkusen missed an injured Tillman as they lost 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich.
+ After recently returning from injury, Johnny Cardoso was named to the bench, but did not feature in Atletico Madrid's 3-0 win over Sevilla.
+ Another match on the bench for Yunus Musah, who did not feature once again as Atalanta fell, 1-0, to Udinese.
+ John Tolkin created four chances, more than anyone else on the pitch, but it wasn't enough as Holstein Kiel fell, 2-1, to Preussen Munster on Friday.
+ Josh Sargent's struggles continued as the striker was once again kept goalless in a 2-0 loss to Hull City.
+ Daryl Dike came off the bench in the 90th minute, but West Brom were held to a 0-0 draw by Sheffield Wednesday thanks to the heroics of USMNT teammate Ethan Horvath, who was named Man of the Match, in goal.
+ Charlie Kelman scored for Charlton Athletic, but Swansea City answered to seal a 1-1 draw on Saturday.
+ Patrick Agyemang started in a deeper role, and it was striker Carlton Morris who got the goals with a hat-trick in Derby County's 3-1 win over Sheffield United.
+ Damion Downs made an appearance off the bench, playing 18 minutes in Southampton's 2-0 loss to Preston North End.
+ A rough game for Aidan Morris in Middlesbrough, as they fell, 3-0, at Watford on Saturday.
+ Kristoffer Lund and FC Koln poured it on late in a 4-1 win over Hamburg that saw the losing team earn two red cards.