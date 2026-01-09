Americans Abroad Jan. 9GOAL
Americans Abroad: Brenden Aaronson hopes to carry form into USMNT-heavy FA Cup tie as Christian Pulisic and AC Milan face Fiorentina

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including some marquee matchups in England's top cup competition

The FA Cup always delivers intrigue in the third round. Manchester United face Brighton. Tottenham meet Aston Villa. And tucked among the headline ties is a matchup with a distinct U.S. flavor.

Leeds host Derby in what amounts to an All-American subplot. Brenden Aaronson arrives in form, with four goal contributions in his last four appearances, and is playing with a confidence that has increasingly defined Leeds’ attack. At the other end is Patrick Agyemang, who has found the net regularly for Derby and continues to push his case at club and international level. It is a meeting that offers more than just knockout stakes.

Elsewhere, Americans are spread across a busy European weekend. Christian Pulisic and AC Milan face Fiorentina in Serie A. Middlesbrough and Fulham meet in another U.S.-heavy clash, while PSV return to action with Ricardo Pepi and company pressing in the Eredivisie title race. Taken together, it shapes up as a revealing weekend for Americans abroad.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest names and the biggest matchups over the next 72 hours...

  • Brenden Aaronson Leeds Newcastle 2025-26Getty

    Aaronson looks to continue hot streak

    It has been a strange year for Aaronson. The winger is in and out of favor with Leeds fans, yet has chugged away in the background. Even if the American isn't bagging goals, then he is full of effort and attacking quality. But recently, he's put both together. Aaronson has four goal contributions in his last four games, and is certainly the best attacking weapon Leeds have to offer at the moment. 

    And Sunday will be important. Not only will he be well-placed to continue his run against Derby, but he will also be facing off with another American talent in Agyemang. The striker took a while to hit the ground running at Derby, but has rounded into form of late. His six goals and three assists on the season don't fully encapsulate his strong performances, either. 

    The cup is important for both sides. Leeds will be fighting for Premier League survival by the end of the year. Derby are a mid-table Championship side performing roughly at their potential. An FA Cup run will be vital for both fan groups. And it is certain that an American will have an impact on the final result.

  • AC Milan v Hellas Verona FC - Serie AGetty Images Sport

    Time for Pulisic to shine again

    Pulisic has run a little cold of late. The American is a wonderful talent, yet finding true consistency throughout a full season has eluded him at times while playing in Europe. Sure, he had a goal disallowed Thursday, but he could do with contributing materially again. 

    Fiorentina present a good opportunity for that. Milan's football may be a little stale, but manager Max Allegri has the Rossoneri in second. Fiorentina, meanwhile, are languishing in 19th. Pulisic, too, has been seeing regular game time. He played 90 minutes against Genoa and looked impactful. His 11 minutes against Cagliari didn't exactly set the world alight. Still, Milan have a favorable fixture where he can excel. 

    Pulisic likes playing against them, too, scoring and assisting against the Serie A stalwarts last season. Things could be poised nicely - for both Pulisic and Milan. 

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-EINDHOVEN-HERACLES ALMELOAFP

    Pepi and PSV are back

    The Eredivisie's winter break came at a tough time for Ricardo Pepi. The American star was in incredible form, scoring goal after goal for a surging PSV. As of his last game on Dec. 21, he'd scored in five of his last six games. Those are the types of runs you never want to end. 

    The break ends this weekend, though, as Pepi looks to make up for lost time by continuing that scoring run.

    On Saturday, Pepi and PSV play host to Excelsior, kickstarting a busy run of games over the next 11 days. During that span, they'll also face Den Bosch in the KNVB Cup, Fortuna Sittard in the league, and, finally, Newcastle in the Champions League. The games are coming quickly, but when you're a striker like Pepi, that's usually just fine.

    There is a question, of course, of whether Pepi stays throughout that January run. Transfer rumors are swirling, and while PSV have clearly stated that Pepi isn't for sale, everyone knows how quickly things can change in January. 

    Either way, PSV resume their season with a busy schedule ahead - and Pepi poised to be central to it.

  • Derby County v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Robinson and Morris face off in FA Cup

    Aaronson and Agyemang won't be the only Americans facing off in the FA Cup. Antonee Robinson and Aidan Morris will go head-to-head, too, when Fulham face Middlesbrough.

    Robinson is now seemingly fully back from his injury woes, looking every bit like the player that emerged as one of the Premier League's best early in the 2024-25 season. He's now started seven consecutive games, and, unsurprisingly, Fulham have lost just one of those seven with Robinson putting in standout shifts in each.

    Morris, meanwhile, is only just now bouncing back from injury issues of his own. After missing most of December, Morris came off the bench in Boro's final match of 2025 before starting against Derby and Southampton to open 2026. The USMNT midfielder has been an integral piece of Boro's midfield all season long, and, as the club prepares to punch up against a Premier League side, the clash with Fulham will be a good showcase for the former Columbus Crew star to show what he can do against the very best.

    It's a big chance, then, for both players to not just progress in the FA Cup, but to push closer to their best at a vital time of year.

