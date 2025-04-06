Americans Abroad: Josh Sargent, Malik Tillman and Haji Wright all state their case, stay on the radar of USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino ahead of the Gold Cup

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including a trio out to prove they can be U.S. match-winners

Results don't come easy. That's soccer. And that was mostly the story of U.S. internationals playing abroad this weekend. There weren't many team points collected - a deluge and draws and losses marking a disappointing matchday. But if this sport is a collective of individuals rather than a functioning team, then it was a fine weekend in Europe for several Americans Abroad.

If the start of the season was marked by Christian Pulisic's form and ongoing "world-class" debates, then the end has been the story of returnees who - while on the fringes of the USMNT - could make manager Mauricio Pochettino take notice.

Josh Sargent, Malik Tillman and Haji Wright have all returned from spells on the sidelines. And after middling starts to the season, all three have made their case to be in the side during the Gold Cup this summer.

Despite his struggles for the USMNT, Sargent has more goals than anyone in the EFL this calendar year - and added another over the weekend. Tillman was full of buzz and drive - and was good value for his fine finish. Wright, meanwhile, has found the net consistently for Coventry despite being misused in a central role.

The usual suspects had their moments. Christian Pulisic provided a nice assist. Antonee Robinson kept Mo Salah quiet enough, and Weston McKennie played his part for Juve. But really, this was the story of three hopefuls making their case for a manager who still does not have everything settled for the World Cup.

