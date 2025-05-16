Americans Abroad: Chris Richards and Crystal Palace fight for FA Cup glory, while Sergino Dest, Ricardo Pepi and Malik Tillman on brink of Eredivisie title

GOAL looks at the biggest storylines among Americans Abroad, including trophy hopes for multiple U.S. internationals

It's trophy weekend for Americans in Europe. Both Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah fell short midweek with AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final, but six Americans have a chance to seek glory this weekend in England and the Netherlands.

The trio of Malik Tillman, Ricardo Pepi and Sergino Dest, along with Richard Ledezma, can clinch the Eredivisie title in the Netherlands if PSV defeats Sparta Rotterdam in the final day of the regular season. With a one-point lead over second-place Ajax, three points would secure them their second consecutive Eredivisie title.

In England, Chris Richards and Crystal Palace will look to make history in the FA Cup on Saturday against Manchester City. The Eagles have never won the coveted English trophy, and both Richards and Matt Turner will hope to be celebrating with the Palace faithful over the weekend.

In Italy, it's make-or-break for Juventus's season. The Bianconeri are in must-win territory if they want to clinch a berth in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. They cannot afford anything less, and U.S. men's national team regulars Tim Weah and Weston McKennie face a crucial match against Udinese.

GOAL looks at some of the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend.