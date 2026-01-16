Americans Abroad: Can Christian Pulisic rediscover his form at AC Milan?

January is always a tricky month in European football. The schedule tightens, legs grow heavy, and margins shrink - a stretch where title races tilt, continental ambitions are tested, and performances take on added weight, especially for Americans abroad.

And leading one of them is Christian Pulisic. The Milan winger has rather struggled of late, failing to register a goal contribution in his last four matches. And while Milan are still very much in the title conversation, they will need more attacking quality from their star American to stay in it. Weston McKennie is in a similar position. He's been finding the net a little more of late, and Juventus are hanging around in the Serie A race. If he can continue to contribute, they are still contenders.

Elsewhere, it gets a little trickier to predict. Crystal Palace did themselves no favors by reportedly offloading their best player in Marc Guehi this week - leaving USMNT star Chris Richards with an intriguing challenge for the remainder of the season. And then there's some interesting midfield news at Atletico Madrid that could benefit Johnny Cardoso.

GOAL US looks at the biggest storylines to follow among Americans Abroad this weekend...