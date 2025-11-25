‘Am I done with Spirit yet?’ - USWNT star Trinity Rodman admits uncertainty over her NWSL future as free agency begins

In an interview with Front Office Sports filmed before the NWSL final, Trinity Rodman acknowledged the emotional weight of her looming free-agency decision. The 23-year-old U.S. women’s national team forward said she remains conflicted about her future with the Washington Spirit, the club that drafted her first overall in 2021.

“My answer goes back and forth - it’s kinda hard,” Rodman said. “The question that always comes up is, ‘Am I done with Spirit yet?’ which is very emotional, honestly. So when I’m saying I don’t know what I’m doing, I genuinely don’t know. I really don’t, guys - I’m a little girl trying to figure it out.”