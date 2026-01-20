Getty Images Entertainment
Alvaro Morata's attempts to rekindle marriage to Alice Campello fail as Como forward moves out of family home
Reconciliation hopes dashed as couple live apart
The high-profile relationship between Morata and Italian influencer Campello appears to have reached a definitive breaking point. After a tumultuous period that saw them announce an initial separation in August 2024 - fresh off the back of Morata captaining Spain to European Championship glory - the pair had seemingly found a way back to each other. They rekindled their romance in January of last year, with Campello previously crediting Morata's loan move to Galatasaray as a crucial factor in saving their bond, describing their initial split as "the biggest mistake we've ever made in our lives."
However, Spanish magazine Hola has now reported that this second chapter has failed to last. According to the publication, the glamourous couple have been living separately for several weeks. Morata has packed his bags and left the family residence he shared with Campello and their four young children - twins Alessandro and Leonardo, Edoardo and Bella.
While neither party has issued an official public statement regarding this latest development, the physical separation is evident. Photographers have captured poignant images of the Como striker ringing the intercom at the family gates, waiting outside to collect one of his children. Despite the split, sources suggest the pair are maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their children, prioritising co-parenting amidst the personal heartbreak.
Influencer slams 'family wrecker' rumours
The breakdown of the marriage has inevitably led to swirling speculation regarding the involvement of third parties, forcing Campello to issue a firm denial earlier this month. Reports in the Spanish media had suggested that Morata had been involved in an affair with Elena Sirigu, a sports management expert. Campello, 30, took to social media to vehemently shut down these rumours, defending Sirigu's character and clarifying the nature of their relationship.
"Elena is a family friend whom I've known for years, and I can say with absolute certainty that she is not that kind of person and has never done anything she's been accused of," Campello wrote in a passionate post. She revealed that Sirigu had called her in tears over the "family wrecker" label, prompting Campello to speak out publicly to protect her friend's reputation.
"I'm defending Elena because she's innocent and because, as a woman, I know very well how much certain accusations can hurt," she added. "Our relationship has always been clear: she even dedicated her undergraduate thesis to Masqmai [Campello's beauty brand], and she's a serious person with values and a respectable family."
Career struggles mirror personal turbulence
Morata’s personal upheaval comes at a difficult time in his professional career. The forward pushed for a move away from AC Milan in the summer and eventually arranged a deal to sign for fellow Serie A outfit Como. However, his time at the lakeside club has been far from fruitful on the pitch.
The Spaniard has struggled to find form, failing to score in any of his 15 appearances for Como so far. This goal drought stands in stark contrast to the highs of lifting the Euro 2024 trophy as captain just two summers ago. The lack of on-field success likely adds another layer of pressure to a player who has openly discussed the mental toll of professional football. His inability to find the net, combined with the collapse of his reconciliation attempts at home, paints a picture of a turbulent period for the experienced striker.
Morata's brave admission on mental health
Throughout his career, Morata has been praised for his openness regarding mental health, often speaking candidly about the abuse he has suffered and its impact on his psyche. In a documentary released last year, he admitted that the torrent of criticism he received had left him "mentally broken," revealing that he even considered faking an injury to avoid playing at Euro 2024 due to the fear of backlash.
"I had many horrible, self-destructive thoughts," he confessed. "Is it worth playing for Spain if everywhere I go with my family, there are unpleasant incidents, with people insulting you and mocking you? It's not worth it."
He spoke of the pain of being whistled by his own fans while wearing the national jersey and the dilemma of wanting to retire versus not wanting to let the "haters" win. "If I retire from international football, they will win," he noted defiantly at the time. As he navigates this latest personal setback with the end of his marriage, that resilience will once again be tested as he looks to rebuild his life both on and off the pitch in Milan.
