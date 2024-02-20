'This must be some alternate universe' - Forgotten England & Premier League star rolls back years with winning goal for Man Utd in U21s derby clash with City to prompt hilarious 'starboy' claims from fans Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester CityEngland

Forgotten Premier League ace Tom Huddleston was labelled a "starboy" after scoring the winner for Manchester United in an U21s derby clash with City.